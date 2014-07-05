Dubai to build temperature-controlled pedestrian city

Mall of the World will feature world's largest mall, and 7km long promenades connecting all facilities

By Neil Halligan
  • Saturday, 5 July 2014 4:14 PM
Mall of the World, which will be developed by Dubai Holding. Image: Dubai Holding

Mall of the World, which will be developed by Dubai Holding. Image: Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding has unveiled plans to build the world’s first temperature-controlled city, Mall of the World, located along Sheikh Zayed Road.

Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the spectacular development, which will occupy a total area of 48 million square feet and will house the largest shopping mall in the world with an area of 8 million sq ft.

The mall will take the form of an extended retail street network, which developers say will be different to the typical shopping mall concept currently available in Dubai

The project will comprise the largest indoor theme park in the world, which will be covered by a glass dome that will be open during the winter months

Additional districts within the project will include a wellness dedicated zone catering to medical tourists, a cultural celebration district as well as a wide range of hospitality options comprising 20,000 hotel rooms catering to all types of tourists.

Once completed, the city is projected to become a year-round destination, welcoming around 180 million visitors annually.

Tourists will be able to enjoy a week-long stay without the need to leave the city or use a car. The 7km long promenades connecting all facilities will be covered during the summer and open during the winter, ensuring pleasant temperatures throughout the year.

The project will see the addition of 100 hotels and serviced apartments building, as well as designated parking areas with a capacity to host up to 50,000 cars on the ground level.

Commenting on the new project, Sheikh Mohammed said, "The growth in family and retail tourism underpins the need to enhance Dubai’s tourism infrastructure as soon as possible.

“This project complements our plans to transform Dubai into a cultural, tourist and economic hub for the two billion people living in the region around us, and we are determined to achieve our vision."

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, chairman of Dubai Holding, said the project is the result of extensive research and studies of international regional tourists’ requirements and preferences.

The new project will incorporate Dubai Cultural District, which will be the hub for national and multinational cultural festivities and events in UAE.

The Celebration Walk, similar to the Ramblas Street in Barcelona, will connect the cultural district to the rest of the mall.

Another component of Mall of the World is the Wellness District, which will cover a total area of 3 million sq ft. dedicated to providing wellness and rejuvenation services.

Posted by: Michele Campani Sunday, 13 July 2014 3:01 PM[UAE] - Italy

I'm sorry but the world?s first temperature-controlled city it's the Rain City (Novello - Made in Italy Landscape).
Where?
Soon in China and India!

Bye, bye.

Posted by: Doug Tuesday, 8 July 2014 5:31 PM[UAE] - UAE

Hang on....what's happened to Jumeirah Gardens, wasn't this supposed to be in the same area? And is there any news on MBR city?

Frankly it's looking like if you want to invest in Dubai, your best bet is to invest in one of those firms that makes the nice models, rather than the actual buildings.

Posted by: J J Tuesday, 8 July 2014 4:20 PM[UAE] - UAE

Some of the comments here suggest that Dubai shouldn't push ahead with their plans, because of the fear that another crash may take place in the future. Here's some reality for you guys, another 'crash' will take place here at some point.......however it is highly likely the 'crash' will be global again, not just in Dubai / UAE. The world is so interconnected now that significant market crashes are very unlikely to remain local. When one of the big countries tanks, it will take down the rest. Guess what though, Dubai and other cities/countries will bounce back from future crashes; humans have this fantastic ability to make comebacks from even the worst of events.

Posted by: John Smith Sunday, 13 July 2014 9:34 AM[UAE] - uae

There may have been a Global crash but Dubai's was one entirely of its own making.

Posted by: N E Wednesday, 9 July 2014 12:04 PM[UAE] - UK

That's fine, but (as in the last crash) it won't be much consolation for those who have lost a significant part of their life savings to see Dubai real estate booming again.

Posted by: Raj Tuesday, 8 July 2014 12:58 PM[UAE] - Dubai

Am i the only one who is sniffing a crash as this is way to similar to 2008 !!!

Posted by: khalid Monday, 7 July 2014 3:57 PM[UAE] - uae

what will (not) amaze me is that people will still line up all night to book it ? if it works why fix it.

