Dubai builder breaches covenants on sukuk, other loans

Drake & Scull is in talks with its lenders to find new solutions on the debt facilities in question

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 30 March 2017 4:33 PM

Dubai-based building company Drake & Scull (DSI) said on Thursday it had breached covenants on a syndicated sukuk and other bank loan facilities after making a loss last year.

The contractor is in talks with its lenders to find new solutions on the debt facilities in question, which are overdue on principal and interest payments and are technically payable on demand.

Banks have not claimed the overdue payments and are unlikely to do so until new agreements are reached involving refinancing solutions or a renegotiation of the existing debt, said a source familiar with the situation.

No one at DSI could be reached for comment.

The company was already in breach of financial covenants on a number of bank facilities in 2015. It then reached an agreement for a conditional waiver of the breach up until December 2016, but it was not able to comply with reporting requirements requested by its lenders and therefore had breached the covenants again, it said. The covenants are revised on a quarterly basis.

In February this year it announced a turnaround and capital restructuring plan which included a number of cost-cutting measures, capital raising initiatives, and divesting non-performing or distressed subsidiaries.

Lenders are now waiting for more details of the capital restructuring programme, banking sources said.

DSI made a loss of 815.3 million dirhams ($222.01 million) last year as low oil prices and an economic slowdown hit the construction sector in the Gulf region.

In particular it was hit by problems related to projects in Saudi Arabia. As of the end of December, DSI’s net current liabilities exceeded its assets by 118.9 million dirhams.

DSI issued a $120 million five-year sukuk in 2014 with Al Hilal Bank, Emirates NBD, Mashreqbank and Noor Bank as joint lead managers. That sukuk is held by banks only and never traded, said one source familiar with the situation.

It approached lenders for a senior perpetual sukuk in 2015 but that deal never materialised because of lack of appetite in the market, banking sources said.

Related:

Stories

Drake & Scull exits One Palm joint venture

Dubai's Drake & Scull unveils turnaround plan as losses continue

Drake & Scull 2016 net loss narrows to $214m

Dubai contractor Drake & Scull appoints strategic and financial advisor

Galleries
In pictures: First look inside SOMA-designed One Palm development

In pictures: First look inside SOMA-designed One Palm development

Companies

Drake and Scull International

Also in Banking & Finance

UAE banking major raises $587m in green bond debut

Dubai's sukuk listings rise to new global high of $52bn

Also in UAE

Nearly 40,000 Toyota vehicles recalled in the UAE

Abu Dhabi's TAQA posts $5bn loss for 2016

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

Qatar has acquired more than $335bn worth of assets around the...

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Tour of Asia by Saudi Arabia's King Salman advances drive to...

Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

The rapid digitisation of banking in the UAE is enabling robots...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking