Dubai business group plans to open second Latin America office

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced plans to open a new representative office in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which will become the its second office within Latin America.

The announcement came during a meeting between Argentina’s Vice President, Gabriela Michetti, and a high-level delegation from Dubai.

The delegation visited the country as part of a trade mission to Latin America which was organised by Dubai Chamber. The meeting also followed the delegation’s visit to Brazil, where the Chamber opened its eighth representative office in Sao Paulo.

Michetti told the delegation that Argentina is experiencing a period of growth following recent economic reforms, which has led it to strengthen its trade ties with promising markets around the world.

She described the UAE as an important strategic and economic partner for Argentina, and expressed an interest to organise a high-level visit to the country in the near future to showcase opportunities within Argentina’s agriculture sector.

Dubai's non-oil trade with Argentina recorded a modest 1.3 percent year-over-year increase to AED692 million ($188 million) in 2016.

Hamad Buamim, president and CEO, Dubai Chamber, said the new office in Buenos Aires will explore and identify new trade and investment opportunities for businesses in the UAE, while it will also work to attract more Argentine companies and SMEs in particular, to Dubai.

He added that the office will help double the volume of Dubai-Argentina trade in the coming years.