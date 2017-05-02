Dubai business group plans to open second Latin America office

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it will launch representative office in Argentina

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 2 May 2017 3:07 PM
The new office will be opened in Buenos Aires.

The new office will be opened in Buenos Aires.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced plans to open a new representative office in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which will become the its second office within Latin America.

The announcement came during a meeting between Argentina’s Vice President, Gabriela Michetti, and a high-level delegation from Dubai.

The delegation visited the country as part of a trade mission to Latin America which was organised by Dubai Chamber. The meeting also followed the delegation’s visit to Brazil, where the Chamber opened its eighth representative office in Sao Paulo.

Michetti told the delegation that Argentina is experiencing a period of growth following recent economic reforms, which has led it to strengthen its trade ties with promising markets around the world.

She described the UAE as an important strategic and economic partner for Argentina, and expressed an interest to organise a high-level visit to the country in the near future to showcase opportunities within Argentina’s agriculture sector.

Dubai's non-oil trade with Argentina recorded a modest 1.3 percent year-over-year increase to AED692 million ($188 million) in 2016. 

Hamad Buamim, president and CEO, Dubai Chamber, said the new office in Buenos Aires will explore and identify new trade and investment opportunities for businesses in the UAE, while it will also work to attract more Argentine companies and SMEs in particular, to Dubai.

He added that the office will help double the volume of Dubai-Argentina trade in the coming years.

Related:

Stories

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

New Sao Paulo mayor pledges to increase Dubai trade 10-fold

Dubai Chamber opens first office in Latin America

Dubai set to start trade mission to Latin America

Companies

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Also in Politics & Economics

UAE activates visa on arrival for Indians with US visa, green card

Saudi Arabia aims for transparency with quarterly budget update

Also in UAE

UAE approves $111m infrastructure projects

UAE minister sees 'logic' in oil cuts extension beyond June

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Royal decrees saw a number of allies of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

1
Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

President on tour of region as more than a million Filipino workers...

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

GCC country plans to increase its investment in the United Kingdom...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking