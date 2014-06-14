Dubai businessman in legal row over football club takeover

Non-league Salisbury City FC bans Otail AS Touzar; takes legal steps to overturn his ownership

By Andy Sambidge
  • Saturday, 14 June 2014 1:27 AM

A Dubai-based businessman who was part of a consortium that last month signed a deal to take control of English non-league football club Salisbury City has been banned by the club.

In a statement, the club said it has taken steps to remove the current owner, Moroccan-born Otail AS Touzar taking legal advice.

Salisbury City added that information had surfaced questioning the legitimacy of Touzar's takeover of the club.

"Following consultation with legal experts, Mr Touzar has been banned from the club and will be served with legal papers in the forthcoming days to overturn his ownership," the statement said, without giving further details.

Last month the club, which plays in the Conference Premier, one division lower than the English League 2, said a consortium of Touzar and local businessman Mark Winter had reached agreement to take control.

Otail said at the time that that the deal was likely to be the first of a number of football transactions to be announced this year.

Now, Salisbury City admitted it is facing expulsion from the Conference on Tuesday after the league's board decided to consider relegating them, due to the legal issue surrounding the ownership of the club.

The statement said the threat hangs over the club despite £75,000 ($127,286) being transferred into the club solicitors client account to meet unpaid debts.

It added: "It staggers belief that this is a Conference board who were quite happy, along with the FA, to endorse the appointment of Otail Touzar but following forensic investigation by the club to expose his financial situation, are now using him as an excuse to throw Salisbury City FC out of the league.

"Following legal advice, Salisbury City FC will now consider taking an injunction out on the Conference or taking the case to an FA independent appeal board... as a result of their imminent action it leaves Salisbury City FC with no choice but to take legal steps to safeguard their future."

Related:

Stories

Buyer of UK club unveils first Saudi royal to play pro football

Dubai businessman inks deal for English non-league football club

Ten richest World Cup 2014 players

World's first Real Madrid-branded cafe opens in Dubai

Galleries
REVEALED: World’s richest football clubs

REVEALED: World’s richest football clubs

Gulf-backed Man City in victory parade

Gulf-backed Man City in victory parade

Also in Sport

In pictures: Aquabike Class Pro Circuit World Championship - Grand Prix of Sharjah

Kuwait pledges to issue new sports law 'in six months'

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Competitors at a world cycling competition in Qatar may have...

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Oil-rich Bahrain has been luring poor but talented young runners...

3
Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Kuwait’s recent re-suspension from the International Olympic...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking