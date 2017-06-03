Dubai charity launches region's largest audiobook platform

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation unveils Masmoou.com which aims to get more people reading

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 3 June 2017 12:42 AM

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has launched the region’s largest, most comprehensive audiobook platform, called Masmoou.com, through its educational arm Qindeel Educational.

The platform was developed following directives from the Foundation’s chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and offers a wide variety of e-books, audio content, and online material, a statement said.

It added that in its first phase, the flagship project will offer Arabic audiobooks, with content in foreign languages to be added at a later stage.

The platform seeks to consolidate efforts that seek to spread knowledge and keep up with publishing trends. It will also work to encourage production of audiobooks, bringing together all cultural efforts under one roof.

Officials said it also aims to preserve and promote the Arabic language, its authenticity, and heritage.       

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “Masmoou.com is a major milestone in culture and knowledge development. It complements classic publication schemes to produce and publish a wide array of high-quality audiobooks, using cutting-edge technology.

“The platform will collaborate with educational institutions, publishing houses, and libraries to keep up with the rapid technological advancements and tap into the great benefits and outreach of audiobooks.”

Among many other features, the platform will incorporate an online payment portal, enabling hassle-free download via the website or the app. In addition, companies, enterprises, universities, and publishing houses can integrate their own audiobook libraries to Masmoou.com. 

The platform will work to encourage reading in the Arab world, promote the use of Arabic language, and constitute a pioneering step that will enrich online Arabic audio content.

