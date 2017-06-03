Dubai charity launches region's largest audiobook platform

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation unveils Masmoou.com which aims to get more people reading
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has launched the region’s largest, most comprehensive audiobook platform, called Masmoou.com, through its educational arm Qindeel Educational.
The platform was developed following directives from the Foundation’s chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and offers a wide variety of e-books, audio content, and online material, a statement said.
It added that in its first phase, the flagship project will offer Arabic audiobooks, with content in foreign languages to be added at a later stage.
The platform seeks to consolidate efforts that seek to spread knowledge and keep up with publishing trends. It will also work to encourage production of audiobooks, bringing together all cultural efforts under one roof.
Officials said it also aims to preserve and promote the Arabic language, its authenticity, and heritage.
Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “Masmoou.com is a major milestone in culture and knowledge development. It complements classic publication schemes to produce and publish a wide array of high-quality audiobooks, using cutting-edge technology.
“The platform will collaborate with educational institutions, publishing houses, and libraries to keep up with the rapid technological advancements and tap into the great benefits and outreach of audiobooks.”
Among many other features, the platform will incorporate an online payment portal, enabling hassle-free download via the website or the app. In addition, companies, enterprises, universities, and publishing houses can integrate their own audiobook libraries to Masmoou.com.
The platform will work to encourage reading in the Arab world, promote the use of Arabic language, and constitute a pioneering step that will enrich online Arabic audio content.
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... moreTuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
The drivers should pay attention to driving and not their phones, social media is the problem, see it everyday, cars all over the road taking up 2 lanes... moreTuesday, 30 May 2017 9:07 AM - Good driver
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules