Dubai consumer complaints rocket by 23% in 2016

More than 27,000 complaints received as awareness campaigns led to better understanding of consumer rights

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 24 February 2017 11:03 AM
(Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

(Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

Dubai's Department of Economic Development (DED) received 27,027 consumer complaints in 2016, an increase of 23 percent compared to the previous year.

On average, the DED received 2,252 complaints monthly as continued awareness campaigns led to better understanding of consumer rights and responsibilities across the emirate, state news agency WAM reported.

The complaints received in 2016 involved non-compliance with warranty terms (39 percent of complaints), refunds (17 percent), damaged goods (13 percent), and lack of safety systems (5 percent).

However, the DED said complaints relating to exchanges dropped 20 percent and those relating to commercial fraud by 40 percent in 2016, indicating an eagerness among traders to offer better customer service.

Sector-wise, services accounted for 43 percent of the complaints followed by electronics (24 percent), automobiles (15 percent), textiles (7 percent) and furniture (3 percent), WAM said.

The DED's Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) section seeks to build awareness among consumers on the mechanisms available to raise complaints and have their rights protected.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CEEP, said that the number of consumer complaints received reflects the success of the campaigns conducted by DED during 2016.

"Consumers have become more conscious and determined about their rights and the quality of service they deserve. Most of the complaints we received related to non-compliance with warranty terms, refunds and defective products. The CEEP sector did the necessary follow up and took steps to resolve those complaints amicably in not later than four working days, to the satisfaction of the consumer as well as the merchant," Lootah said.

DED added that it will be launching a series of awareness campaigns this year with the emphasis on discounts and measures to be taken by consumers during purchasing so as to avoid being duped.

Related:

Stories

$89m fake mobile phones, accessories seized in Dubai

Dubai to roll out 'identikit' for grocery stores by 2018

Dubai receipts, invoices 'in Arabic by 2017'

500,000 fake auto spare parts seized in Al Ain

Galleries
First look: 19 new restaurant & bar launches in the GCC

First look: 19 new restaurant & bar launches in the GCC

Companies

Department of Economic Development

Also in Retail

Dubai's Expo 2020 launches tender for Emirati food producers

Women in sports ad strikes nerve in Arab world

Also in UAE

Emirates accuses UK's aviation body of acting 'unprofessionally'

UAE's biggest banks set to see 'solid' profits in 2017, 2018

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking