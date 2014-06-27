Dubai corniche project phase 1 to open during Ramadan

The first stage of a project to create a 14km-long corniche stretching from behind the Dubai Marine Beach Resort to the Burj Al Arab in Dubai is set to be opened during Ramadan, it has been announced.

Mattar Al Tayer, chairman and executive director of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said that 55 percent of the Jumeirah Corniche Development Project has been completed.

Measuring 2km in length, the initial phase of the project will be opened during the holy month of Ramadan, and all works in the project are set for completion next October, he said in a statement.

The project spans six residential beachfront communities in Dubai and stretches for 14km.

The project comprises the construction of a five-metre wide walkway, a four-metre wide jogging track, rest areas including retail kiosks and shaded benches overlooking the beach.

"This urban project is undertaken in response to the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make people happier," he added.

"HH considers sport as a key element in building the community and having healthy individuals capable of adding to the development drive. The Jumeirah Corniche will also be a beautiful addition offering rest and relaxation facilities for the public."

He said: "Dubai city is the favourite tourist destination for multitude of nationalities particularly during vacations and public holidays. This prompted the drive to construct tourist projects offering fun to visitors, and bear reference to the global standing of Dubai in creative designs and innovation." In October, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gave his approval to plans for the corniche.

Known as the Jumeirah Corniche Development Project, the corniche will be the longest in the emirate and will link with the $545m Dubai Canal Project.