Dubai corniche project phase 1 to open during Ramadan

RTA chief says 2km stretch to open in holy month; rest of 14km corniche scheduled to launch in October

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 27 June 2014 9:46 AM

The first stage of a project to create a 14km-long corniche stretching from behind the Dubai Marine Beach Resort to the Burj Al Arab in Dubai is set to be opened during Ramadan, it has been announced.

Mattar Al Tayer, chairman and executive director of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said that 55 percent of the Jumeirah Corniche Development Project has been completed.

Measuring 2km in length, the initial phase of the project will be opened during the holy month of Ramadan, and all works in the project are set for completion next October, he said in a statement.

The project spans six residential beachfront communities in Dubai and stretches for 14km.

The project comprises the construction of a five-metre wide walkway, a four-metre wide jogging track, rest areas including retail kiosks and shaded benches overlooking the beach.

"This urban project is undertaken in response to the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make people happier," he added.

"HH considers sport as a key element in building the community and having healthy individuals capable of adding to the development drive. The Jumeirah Corniche will also be a beautiful addition offering rest and relaxation facilities for the public."

He said: "Dubai city is the favourite tourist destination for multitude of nationalities particularly during vacations and public holidays. This prompted the drive to construct tourist projects offering fun to visitors, and bear reference to the global standing of Dubai in creative designs and innovation." In October, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gave his approval to plans for the corniche.

Known as the Jumeirah Corniche Development Project, the corniche will be the longest in the emirate and will link with the $545m Dubai Canal Project.

Related:

Stories

Dubai awards contract to build Jumeirah Corniche

Work starts on $544m Dubai Canal project

Dubai ruler approves 14km corniche from Burj Al Arab

Galleries
Revealed: 2014's most exciting upcoming MidEast hotels

Revealed: 2014's most exciting upcoming MidEast hotels

Hotel idea floated for Qatar World Cup

Hotel idea floated for Qatar World Cup

Companies

Roads and Transport Authority

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking