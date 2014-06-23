Dubai Creek's Unesco world heritage bid deferred

|Home
Committee is told to provide more details on the Creek’s architecture, buildings and markets
Dubai Creek’s bid to become a Unesco World Heritage Site will have to wait another year, as authorities have been asked to provide more information when Dubai re-submits its bid next year.
UNESCO (UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) has asked the UAE to supply more details on the creek’s architecture, buildings and markets and were told to expect a visit from the UN mission.
In its evaluation report, ICOMOS (The International Council on Monuments and Sites) said: “Khor Dubai’s ability to credibly communicate the urban and residential development of a 19th and early 20th century trade centre is limited as a result of large scale demolition of historical architecture which has now been partly reconstructed.
"Khor Dubai today provides an impressive imagination of a historic neighbourhood but ICOMOS does not consider that reconstructions, even of the highest quality, can represent a unique representation of what they recreate.”
A total of 13 sites have been approved so far this year, including Historic Jeddah, the Gate to Makkah in Saudi Arabia; the Erbil Citadel in Iraq; the Carolingian Westwork and Civitas Corvey in Germany; Palestine: Land of Olives and Vines – Cultural Landscape of Southern Jerusalem, Battir; and Van Nellefabriek in the Netherlands.
The 38th session of the World Heritage Committee is currently being held at Doha until this Friday, June 25.
