Dubai Crown Prince wins Italian Endurance Race

Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has won the Italian Endurance Race at Ancona, Italy, for the second year in a row.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai witnessed the crown prince’s victory as he defeated riders from 13 countries to win the 120-kilometre race.

The first three spots were grabbed by the Emirati riders with first place by the crown prince, second place by Sheikh Hasher bin Mohammed Thani Al Maktoum and third place by both Ghanem Al Oaisiand Abdullah Al Marri.

In a statement to the Government of Dubai Media Office, Sheikh Hamdan praised the excellent preparation of Emirati riders and their efforts in securing the golden title for the UAE in which Sheikh Mohammed led Emirati riders to claim the FEI World Endurance Championship in Euston Park, Britain in 2010.

Sheikh Hamdan added that UAE has gained reputable status in the field of endurance horse racing all over the world.

Also attending the race were, Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Director of Dubai Ruler's Office Lt General Musabbah Rashid Al Fattan, UAE Ambassador to Italy Abdulaziz Naser Al Shamsi, Dubai Director of Protocol and Hospitality Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Meydan Chairman and CEO Saeed Humaid Al Tayer and a number of officials and endurance race enthusiasts.

Emirati will also compete in the World Endurance Cup at FEI World Equestrian Games, Normandy next August, 2014.