Dubai Customs foils bid to smuggle 24kg of heroin

Officers swoop on passenger in Dubai International Terminal 3; find bags of pure heroin in luggage

By Andy Sambidge
  • Tuesday, 24 June 2014 7:26 PM
Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3. (ITP Images - for illustrative purposes only)

Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3. (ITP Images - for illustrative purposes only)

Dubai Customs officers at Dubai International Terminal 3 have foiled an attempt to smuggle 24kg of heroin into the emirate, it was announced on Tuesday.

The drugs were concealed in secret pockets at the bottom of baggage suitcases belonging to an Asian passenger who works as a salesman in Dubai, news agency WAM reported.

Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, hailed the efforts of officers in discovering what he said was a "huge quantity of narcotics".

"This operation reflects Dubai Customs commitment to firmly stand against all bids to illicitly import such toxic contraband into the UAE which jeopardise the safety and wellbeing of local community," he added in comments published by WAM.

Ahmed Mahboob, director of Dubai Customs, added that the smuggler, named only as MB, was caught after inspectors were alerted to five suspicious bags, which were found to have bags filled with pure heroin inside them.

"As a routine procedure, the passenger, the investigation records, the seizure report and the narcotics were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics General Department at Dubai Police for further action," a statement said.

Related:

Stories

Dubai Customs says 541 airport seizures made in Q1

Dubai mulling new airport security screening technology

Abu Dhabi foils bid to smuggle 22,974 bottles of alcohol

Dubai passenger caught trying to smuggle bird eggs in his pants

Galleries
Dubai opens huge new airport

Dubai opens huge new airport

Revealed: Top 10 first class lounges

Revealed: Top 10 first class lounges

Companies

Dubai Customs

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking