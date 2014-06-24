Dubai Customs foils bid to smuggle 24kg of heroin

|Home
Officers swoop on passenger in Dubai International Terminal 3; find bags of pure heroin in luggage
Dubai Customs officers at Dubai International Terminal 3 have foiled an attempt to smuggle 24kg of heroin into the emirate, it was announced on Tuesday.
The drugs were concealed in secret pockets at the bottom of baggage suitcases belonging to an Asian passenger who works as a salesman in Dubai, news agency WAM reported.
Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, hailed the efforts of officers in discovering what he said was a "huge quantity of narcotics".
"This operation reflects Dubai Customs commitment to firmly stand against all bids to illicitly import such toxic contraband into the UAE which jeopardise the safety and wellbeing of local community," he added in comments published by WAM.
Ahmed Mahboob, director of Dubai Customs, added that the smuggler, named only as MB, was caught after inspectors were alerted to five suspicious bags, which were found to have bags filled with pure heroin inside them.
"As a routine procedure, the passenger, the investigation records, the seizure report and the narcotics were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics General Department at Dubai Police for further action," a statement said.
