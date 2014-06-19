Dubai Customs launches service for smart watches

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Dubai Customs has launched its services on smart watches for users to access all services via the hi-tech device.
Dubai Customs smart watch site is compatible with all screen sizes. The interface features windows that provide direct access to the desired service.
Dubai Customs services that are delivered through smart watches include: applications progress inquiry service; customs declaration progress inquiry, inspection request inquiry, refund application progress inquiry and registration application progress inquiry.
The move is in keeping with the promise of Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed, to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city, by offering more user-friendly and better accessible services.
“A successful government is one that goes to the people and does not wait for them to come to it. The government of the future works 24/7 and 365 days a year,” said Sheikh Mohammed.
Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs, commenting on the new breakthrough, said, “As the first fully-fledged smart government department, Dubai Customs will constantly incorporate the latest in the area of customer service."
Huawei Mate 9: Top contender for big-screen smartphone market
Review - New Mate offers an excellent battery life dual...
World's most expensive headphones launched in Middle East
Sennheiser’s $50,000 HE 1 headphones can be customised with...
iPhone 7 'bestselling product for UAE online retailers'
JadoPado, Wadi.com report brisk sales during White Friday...
Samsung beats Apple in UAE as most popular smartphone brand
Visits to Facebook accounted for over 90% percent of total...
Dubai Police question Burj Khalifa iPhone 7 drop test blogger
Ukrainian tech vlogger has signed agreement not to repeat...
Google to unveil new smartphones to challenge Apple’s iPhone
Analysts predict the San Francisco product launch will also...
Snapchat to offer camera-equipped sunglasses in first hardware push
The sunglasses, dubbed Spectacles, will be sold via limited...
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules