Dubai Customs launches service for smart watches

Dubai Customs has launched its services on smart watches for users to access all services via the hi-tech device.

Dubai Customs smart watch site is compatible with all screen sizes. The interface features windows that provide direct access to the desired service.

Dubai Customs services that are delivered through smart watches include: applications progress inquiry service; customs declaration progress inquiry, inspection request inquiry, refund application progress inquiry and registration application progress inquiry.

The move is in keeping with the promise of Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed, to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city, by offering more user-friendly and better accessible services.

“A successful government is one that goes to the people and does not wait for them to come to it. The government of the future works 24/7 and 365 days a year,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs, commenting on the new breakthrough, said, “As the first fully-fledged smart government department, Dubai Customs will constantly incorporate the latest in the area of customer service."