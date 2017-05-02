Dubai cybersecurity hub goes on Emirati hiring binge

Dubai Electronic Security Centre looks to expand Emirati-only workforce by 50% this year

By Bloomberg
  • Tuesday, 2 May 2017 3:32 PM

In its bid to make the United Arab Emirates city the "safest electronic city in the world,” the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) is looking to expand its Emirati-only workforce by 50 percent this year.

The centre, which has a budget of millions of dollars, monitors and researches potential electronic incidents that may affect governmental institutes. To do that, the relatively new center, established in 2014, is looking to hire 30 more people, totaling to about 90 people in its workforce.

"We want to look for UAE nationals because we believe in the national resource,” said Amer Sharaf, director of compliance support and alliances at DESC, in an interview. Foreigners will only work in a consultant capacity, he added. "It’s 100 percent UAE nationals. We are proud of that and want to keep it like that.”

As cybersecurity concerns grow in the region, Dubai has been on high alert. DESC has been focusing on ensuring the security of transport and energy sectors, especially following the "Shamoon 2" virus that targeted government agencies and companies in Saudi Arabia. Dubai has had no recorded incidents of the virus, Sharaf said.

Some Dubai government institutes faced email phishing attempts, and other small incidents in the last six months, Sharaf said, declining to elaborate further.

DESC is only just beginning to seek publicity, via sponsoring conferences and participating in round tables and career fairs. They are looking to hire individuals with a cybersecurity and forensics background, Sharaf explained. Women account for 35 percent of its workforce.

Finding the appropriate national workforce may prove difficult. "We feel we can do more,” Sharaf said. "There is kind of a shortage. Graduates are coming, but they don’t have hands-on experience,” he said, explaining that they are working alongside universities and Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority to put together a curriculum to familiarize potential employees with cybersecurity concepts.

DESC has been researching technologies that currently lack regulation such as cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and block-chain. It also plans to introduce a cybersecurity strategy for Dubai sometime this month, Sharaf said. It will be rolled out to their government stakeholders, he said, declining to provide further information.

Related:

Stories

In the UAE, one in 136 emails is malicious: research

'Nation-state' seen behind hacking of Saudi Arabia, says McAfee

Analysis: Winning the battle against the Gulf's dirty laundry

Middle East data hacks on the rise, research shows

Abu Dhabi police arrest hackers over ATM skimming scam

Galleries
In pictures: Hackers compete their skills at Seccon cyber security contest in Tokyo

In pictures: Hackers compete their skills at Seccon cyber security contest in Tokyo

Revealed: Worst passwords in 2016

Revealed: Worst passwords in 2016

Also in Technology

Video: Facebook and Google victims of elaborate cybercrime

In pictures: Apple's new 'spaceship' HQ nears completion

Also in UAE

UAE activates visa on arrival for Indians with US visa, green card

UAE approves $111m infrastructure projects

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The cost of cloud seeding in the UAE

The cost of cloud seeding in the UAE

As the country ramps up efforts to increase artificial rainfall...

2
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking