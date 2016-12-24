Dubai developer inks deal for wellness inspired resort homes

MAG Property Development partners with Delos to build new concept in homes at Dubai Healthcare City project

A Dubai-based developer has announced a partnership with wellness real estate and technology firm Delos to introduce wellness inspired homes to the UAE over the next five years. 

MAG Property Development said the first project to be carried out by the partnership will be the residences at MAG of Life Creek Resort,  the world’s largest wellness concept in Dubai Healthcare City phase 2.

The MAG of Life Creek Resort project will see the companies working together to incorporate health and wellness elements into residences, a statement said.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah – CEO of MAG PD, said: “The Delos partnership is a vital and important aspect of the MAG of Life Creek Resort project. The health and wellness innovations our organisations will introduce to the single family market together are unique and will help improve the health and wellness of people across the region.

"This partnership will bring added value to our projects, setting MAG PD aside from its competitors within the region’s real estate sector.”

Delos Founder and CEO Paul Scialla added: “We look forward to working together to introduce Delos’ solutions to enable residents across the UAE to experience a state-of-the-art, wellness-curated and nourishing living environment, embedded in quality resident health and wellness.”

Technologies and other elements to be offered in the new line of homes include advanced air and water filtration systems and innovative lighting technologies, designed to help improve the mood, sleep patterns, and overall health of residents.

MAG PD recently launched its new division, MAG of Life, in response to market demand, which focuses on the quality of air, light, and ergonomics in the built environment.

MAG PD has identified these elements as essential for improving quality of life, and effective delivery of them as the future of residential property.

