Dubai developer posts 37% drop in Q1 net profit

Deyaar also says revenue for first quarter rises on back of strong sales at flagship projects

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 2 May 2017 2:38 PM

Dubai developer Deyaar has announced a 37 percent slump in net profit for the first quarter of 2017 despite an increase in revenue.

The company said in a statement that net profit fell from AED51 million in Q1 2016 to AED32 million, adding that the year-earlier period included a write-back of provision for impairment of investment in an associate.

Deyaar reported a year-on-year increase in revenues to AED142 million from AED60 million for the three months ending March 31, with the rise down to particularly strong growth in property revenues following progress in flagship projects, including The Atria and Mont Rose.

The company added that expenses fell to AED41 million for the first three months of 2017, down from AED48 million. 

Saeed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: “The first three months of 2017 have seen Deyaar continue to make steady progress in our existing projects, while closely controlling our cost base and expanding our pipeline of future developments.

"Two key focus areas in the coming months will be the commencement of work on the Midtown master development, and the implementation of our ambitious plans for the hospitality sector, both of which are central to Deyaar’s long-term strategy for sustainable growth.”

Deyaar began 2017 by establishing a joint venture with Dubai South to develop a mixed-use project comprising residential property, retail and hospitality facilities on a location adjoining the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Related:

Stories

CEO of Dubai's Deyaar upbeat on 2017 despite Q4 profit slump

Dubai developer Deyaar announces 52% Q4 net profit fall

Deyaar to build new multi-purpose development in Dubai South

Dubai's Deyaar offers 'guaranteed' returns on Business Bay project

Galleries
In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

Companies

Deyaar Development Company

Also in Property

Job cuts continue to impact Abu Dhabi rents in Q1

In Pictures: What will Nasma Residences look like?

Also in UAE

UAE activates visa on arrival for Indians with US visa, green card

UAE approves $111m infrastructure projects

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

3
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking