Dubai developer says luxury Palm apartments sold out

Seven Tides announces deals for all 60 homes as part of DUKES Dubai Sky Collection

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 26 June 2017 8:57 AM
Seven Tides CEO Abdulla Bin Sulayem.

Dubai-based luxury property developer Seven Tides has announced that its DUKES Dubai Sky Collection apartments have sold out, just a month after the properties were launched.

The mix of 60 studio and one bedroom properties is the final phase of hotel apartments at the Palm Jumeirah development, located on the 16th and 17th floors of the building, the developer said.

It added that investors were made up of a mix of nationalities including Indians, Egyptians Syrians, Chinese, South Africans, Brits and Emiratis.

They were lured by a payment plan, which comes with a developer-backed 10 percent guaranteed ROI over five years.

Abdulla bin Sulayem, CEO of Seven Tides, said: “In what is a very challenging market environment we witnessed huge interest in our DUKES Dubai Sky Collection properties. The project was extremely well received by investors.”

Sales prices started from AED996,000 for DUKES Dubai Sky Collection studio apartments while 1 bedroom apartments sold from AED1.8 million to AED2.5 million.

Owners will have access to all the services, facilities and amenities at the DUKES Dubai hotel, including the DUKES Bar, the Cigar and Coffee Lounge, Afternoon Tea Lounge, West 14th Steakhouse and the signature Great British Restaurant. There is also an indoor swimming pool and gymnasium, outdoor infinity pool and private beach access.

Bin Sulayem said: “This project offered a developer-backed 10 percent guaranteed ROI for five years, allowing owners complete peace of mind knowing that their investment is in the professional hands of the DUKES Management Team.”

