Dubai developer targets investors from Pakistan

Shaikhani Group showcases Gardenia Residency project at Jumeirah Village Circle in Pakistan

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 25 March 2017 1:24 PM

Shaikhani Group, a Dubai-based real estate developer, is targeting Pakistani investors with its AED220 million Gardenia Residency project at Jumeirah Village Circle.

The company said it is looking to tap potential investment opportunities in the country as as more and more Pakistani investors buy properties in the UAE.

Last year, Pakistani investors were the third busiest in the Dubai real estate market behind Emiratis and Indians, according to Dubai Land Department. 

The developer is exhibiting its properties in Abad-Jang Expo, a real estate exhibition being held in Islamabad, Pakistan, which opened on Friday.

Mahmood Abu Baker Shaikhani, managing director of Shaikhani Group, said: “Dubai is a favourite destination for Pakistanis due to city’s position as one of the most secure cities in the world, high standards of living, high yields on property investments and historic relations between UAE and Pakistan.”

Gardenia Residency at Jumeirah Village Circle has studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments.

"Gardenia project is the most suitable choice for end-users and small families to shift from rented homes to their own freehold homes without putting much strain on their finance - which is a major issue with fixed-income small families," said Shaikhani.

In the UAE, Shaikhani Group is developing 11 projects that will deliver 2,100 residential and commercial units in Dubai Sports City, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Of these, the company is in advanced stages of completion of AED1.5 billion worth of projects involving 1,250 units while the rest are at the beginning of the development cycle that are expected to be completed by 2020.

In February this year, Shaikhani Group announced the delivery of 135 residential units housed in Champion Tower 1 where the residents are expected to move in over the coming weeks.

