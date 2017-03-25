Dubai developer targets investors from Pakistan

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Shaikhani Group showcases Gardenia Residency project at Jumeirah Village Circle in Pakistan
Shaikhani Group, a Dubai-based real estate developer, is targeting Pakistani investors with its AED220 million Gardenia Residency project at Jumeirah Village Circle.
The company said it is looking to tap potential investment opportunities in the country as as more and more Pakistani investors buy properties in the UAE.
Last year, Pakistani investors were the third busiest in the Dubai real estate market behind Emiratis and Indians, according to Dubai Land Department.
The developer is exhibiting its properties in Abad-Jang Expo, a real estate exhibition being held in Islamabad, Pakistan, which opened on Friday.
Mahmood Abu Baker Shaikhani, managing director of Shaikhani Group, said: “Dubai is a favourite destination for Pakistanis due to city’s position as one of the most secure cities in the world, high standards of living, high yields on property investments and historic relations between UAE and Pakistan.”
Gardenia Residency at Jumeirah Village Circle has studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments.
"Gardenia project is the most suitable choice for end-users and small families to shift from rented homes to their own freehold homes without putting much strain on their finance - which is a major issue with fixed-income small families," said Shaikhani.
In the UAE, Shaikhani Group is developing 11 projects that will deliver 2,100 residential and commercial units in Dubai Sports City, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Silicon Oasis.
Of these, the company is in advanced stages of completion of AED1.5 billion worth of projects involving 1,250 units while the rest are at the beginning of the development cycle that are expected to be completed by 2020.
In February this year, Shaikhani Group announced the delivery of 135 residential units housed in Champion Tower 1 where the residents are expected to move in over the coming weeks.
Today, CNBC published a report on the world's most expensive cities to live in (http://www.cnbc.com/id/104347696). The ten most expensive cities are as... moreWednesday, 22 March 2017 8:36 AM - WHJ
Customer services in GCC and India is non existent. I have accounts in India in two leading banks and I am suffering from not being able to bank for last... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - Sal
@ John Kirk - you stated "under Obama the economy was horrible" ... are you serious???? You live on Earth right?? Obama inherited one of the worst ever... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 11:27 AM - John Thomas
Today, CNBC published a report on the world's most expensive cities to live in (http://www.cnbc.com/id/104347696). The ten most expensive cities are as... moreWednesday, 22 March 2017 8:36 AM - WHJ
Customer services in GCC and India is non existent. I have accounts in India in two leading banks and I am suffering from not being able to bank for last... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - Sal
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules