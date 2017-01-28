Dubai developers 'unlikely' to deliver on 2017 handover pledges

Propertyfinder Group says it expects unit handovers in Dubai this year to be significantly lower than official projections

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 28 January 2017 1:14 AM

Propertyfinder Group, the UAE-based real estate search portal, expects unit handovers in Dubai this year to be significantly lower than developers’ official projections.

The company said that while this may not be welcome news for off-plan investors hoping to soon pick up their keys, a more protracted handover schedule is better for market stability.

“As most local developers rely on purchaser funds to complete the project, the construction timeline is at best an estimation - an estimation of how quickly they'll sell as well as how quickly they can construct,” said Propertyfinder CCO, Lukman Hajje.

“Thankfully, these days, legislation requires that progress payments be linked to construction milestones. This offers purchasers some assurance that their funds must be used appropriately but it doesn’t protect them against slow project sales, hold-ups due to supplier, contractor and/or local government compliances issues or unfavorable market conditions. Any of which may force or encourage developers to delay handover.”

Nearly 15,000 new residential units were handed over in 2016, the highest level since 2012, industry consultants JLL said earlier this month.

Officially, 31,000 units are scheduled for completion this year, but Propertyfinder.ae said it expects actual deliveries to be lower than announced.

"While not great for a purchaser who's waiting to receive their shiny new property; whether by design or accident, delayed handovers have helped stabilise market fluctuations over the past decade and are expected to continue to play that role,” said Hajje.

“If there is sufficient demand from purchasers, sales will take place on schedule and projects will be handed over on time. If sales are slow, it will be largely due to market conditions and insufficient demand and as a result projects in the pipeline will take longer to sell and construct.”

Dubai residential prices made minor declines last year amid a slump in transactions, while an economic slowdown blighting the wider Gulf is dampening expectations for a rebound this year both in terms of Dubai property prices and sales activity, he added.

His comments follow reports by MEED Projects which predict that at least half the major construction contracts awarded in Dubai from now on will likely fail to be finished in time for Expo 2020.

Defining “major” as contracts worth more than $100 million, construction contracts completed over the past half-decade on average took 4.1 years, while the median duration was slightly shorter at 3.8 years, MEED said.

Related:

Stories

Deyaar to build new multi-purpose development in Dubai South

Dubai registers $3.27bn of real estate deals in January

Average Dubai apartment prices fall 11% to $620k in 2016

He did it: the Dubai comeback of Kabir Mulchandani

Galleries
Inside: $3.8m villa in Dubai's Victory Heights sold

Inside: $3.8m villa in Dubai's Victory Heights sold

5 Dubai apartments with stunning views

5 Dubai apartments with stunning views

Companies

Propertyfinder.ae

Also in Property

Dubai property prices still nearly 14% below 2014 peak

Construction costs hike 'could lead to higher UAE property prices'

Also in UAE

Emirates says to launch daily flights to Zagreb in June

Saudi holy city leads MidEast on new hotel construction

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking