Dubai drivers must give way to faster-moving vehicles

Motorists in Dubai who block fast-moving traffic on the highways’ fast lanes will face fines, according to the director of Dubai Traffic Police.

Speaking to Gulf News, Colonel Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Traffic Police, said the large difference in speed between vehicles on the road is the cause of numerous rear-end accidents.

“What many people do not know is that if the maximum speed of the road is 120km/h and the minimum is 60km/h, this means that the speed on the lane on the extreme right is 60km/h and the next lane’s speed will be 70km/h and so on until you reach the fast lane,” said Colonel Muhair Al Mazroui told Gulf News.

He said people who want to drive at lower speeds should keep in the slower lanes and pointed out that vehicles must always give away to a faster-moving vehicle coming from behind.

“Even if someone is driving on the road’s maximum allowed speed on the left, and the vehicle approaching from behind them is faster, they must give way to them. If not, they could be fined for blocking traffic flow or for not giving way for vehicles to pass on the left,” he said.

The fine for blocking traffic and for not giving way for vehicles to pass is AED200 in each instance.

The number of fines being issued for people not giving way for vehicles to pass left appears to be on the increase.

Dubai Police issued 804 fines for the offence in 2013, while in the first five months of 2014 the number of fines issued has reached 540.

The police also issued 104,935 fines for vehicles blocking traffic in 2013 and in the first five months of 2014, they have issued 71,211 fines.

Col Al Mazroui stressed the people should not tailgate or flash headlights at people driving slowly.

“There is a fine for tailgating and if the police officer sees that the driver was driving aggressively and in a way that can cause accidents, that driver could be fined for reckless driving and putting people’s lives at risk, which is AED500 and a month’s impounding of the vehicle,” he told Gulf News.

There’s also a fine of AED400 and four black traffic points for failing to leave a safe distance between vehicles.

“The right way to deal with a slow driver is to notify them of your presence by sounding the horn once; if they do not clear the way, you should change lanes,” he said.