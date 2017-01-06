Dubai Duty Free sales fall slightly to $1.8bn in 2016

|Home
Airport retailer says it registered a total of 27.1m sales transactions; perfumes were top seller
Dubai Duty Free has announced annual sales of AED6.6 billion ($1.8 billion) for 2016, registering a total of 27.1 million sales transactions.
The figure represented a marginal fall compared to 2015 when sales totalled AED6.8 billion, which itself was slightly down on the previous year.
The airport retailer said in a statement that it averaged 74,097 sales transactions per day at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International.
Perfumes continued to be the highest selling category with annual sales topping AED1.1 billion, 16.5 percent of total sales.
Liquor followed with sales of AED1 billion followed by Cigarettes & Tobacco (AED578.5 million), Cosmetics (AED535.6 million) and Confectionery (AED517.4 million).
Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO said: “Overall, it has been a good year for the operation.”
In 2016, Dubai Duty Free opened 7,000 square metres of retail in Concourse D as part of the phased opening of the newest concourse in Dubai International Airport, bringing the retail area under its operation to 36,000 square metres in both of Dubai’s airports.
Commenting on Dubai Duty Free’s plans in 2017, McLoughlin said: “There is a lot to look forward to in 2017, including the improvement of our retail offer both in Dubai International Airport’s Concourse C and in Al Maktoum International Airport’s Passenger Terminal Building.”
