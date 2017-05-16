Dubai e-commerce sites to be formally certified

Dubai Economy has launched a new initiative to certify e-commerce websites in an attempt to protect consumers, it announced on Tuesday.

E-commerce companies operating in mainland Dubai as well as free zones can apply for certification through the ‘Digital Protection’ initiative.

It is intended to encourage best practices across online transactions and increase consumre confidence in digital retail.

At present, the Middle East region is primarily a cash-based economy and citizens have low levels of trust in online transactions. At least 76 percent of payments in Saudi Arabia and 58 percent in the UAE are made in cash, according to a report by A.T. Kearney last year.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of commercial compliance and consumer protection (CCCP) at Dubai Economy, said: “We will certify e-commerce websites in line with our consumer protection policies and train them on complying with the UAE laws and regulations concerned.

“The certified websites will display the consumer protection logo of Dubai Economy and cooperate with us in resolving consumer complaints, irrespective of whether they are onshore companies or free zone entities.”