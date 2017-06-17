Dubai emerges as one of world's top choices for international meetings

Dubai has emerged as one of the top 10 destinations for international meetings, according to a new report published by the Union of International Associations (UIA).

Its latest International Meetings Statistics report ranked 1,157 cities globally based on the total number of international meetings that took place during the year.

Previously ranked 14th in the 2015 edition, Dubai has moved up the list to claim the 10th spot with a total of 180 meetings taking place in 2016, reflecting a growth of 24 percent compared to 2015.

Dubai is the only city in the Middle East and Africa to appear in the top 25 in the rankings, further underlining its status as the region’s number one destination for international meetings and conferences, the report said.

South Korea hosted 997 meetings last year to top the ranking and achieve a market share of 9.5 percent, ahead of Belgium and Singapore.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “With these latest UIA rankings it is once again clear that Dubai is now not only the regional leader in the sector, but also a major destination on the global stage for business events.

"We will continue to strengthen our business events offering, and strive towards transforming Dubai into a global knowledge hub.”

In 2012, Dubai ranked 26th with a total of 76 international meetings that took place in the city, the report showed.

Steen Jakobsen, director, Dubai Business Events, said: “Dubai’s business events industry has undoubtedly grown over the past decade, and we are very proud that the city is being regarded as one of the top 10 international meetings destinations by UIA, competing with over 1,100 worldwide destinations for the spot.”