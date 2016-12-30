Dubai to employ team of 717 to clean up NYE celebrations

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Dubai Municipality says main areas of clean-up will include Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Downtown and Dubai Water Canal
More than 700 people will be tasked with the job of cleaning up parts of Dubai after the New Year's Eve celebrations, according to Dubai Municipality.
The Waste Management Department at Dubai Municipality has prepared a comprehensive plan for the clean-up and removal of waste, news agency WAM reported.
The main areas of clean-up will include Burj Khalifa, which becomes the focus of during the New Year celebrations, Business Bay, Downtown city centre and Dubai Water Canal, in addition to the streets of Jumeirah and Sheikh Zayed Road.
Dubai Municipality said it has set up a team of 717 workers and volunteers to undertake the clean-up activities at the sites, said Abdul Majeed Sifai, director of Waste Management Department in comments published by WAM.
He said: "We have opened registration for teams of volunteers and individuals who wish to participate in the clean-up activities in various places, especially after midnight."
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
Interesting how these findings seem to be fairly opposite of the research published few days ago (Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November... moreTuesday, 27 December 2016 8:49 AM - Telcoguy
Who cares (yawn) moreThursday, 29 December 2016 8:58 AM - Fentoni
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules