Dubai to employ team of 717 to clean up NYE celebrations

More than 700 people will be tasked with the job of cleaning up parts of Dubai after the New Year's Eve celebrations, according to Dubai Municipality.

The Waste Management Department at Dubai Municipality has prepared a comprehensive plan for the clean-up and removal of waste, news agency WAM reported.

The main areas of clean-up will include Burj Khalifa, which becomes the focus of during the New Year celebrations, Business Bay, Downtown city centre and Dubai Water Canal, in addition to the streets of Jumeirah and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Dubai Municipality said it has set up a team of 717 workers and volunteers to undertake the clean-up activities at the sites, said Abdul Majeed Sifai, director of Waste Management Department in comments published by WAM.

He said: "We have opened registration for teams of volunteers and individuals who wish to participate in the clean-up activities in various places, especially after midnight."