Dubai Expo 2020 'can lift GDP by 2%' through jobs, tourism boost

Bank of America Merrill Lynch also says UAE economy has managed a 'soft landing' amid regional slowdown

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 6 May 2017 1:03 AM

The slowdown in the UAE's non-oil real GDP growth appears to have bottomed out and Dubai can expect a 2 percent Expo 2020 boost to its GDP, according to a new report by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Its report said that the UAE has managed a soft landing, with a less pronounced cycle than in the global financial crisis in 2008.

It noted that incremental government capital spending for the Dubai Expo in 2020 can increase Dubai GDP growth by 0.5 percent in 2017-2019.

The report added that while there are a number of uncertainties surrounding meeting tourism targets and spending forecasts, Dubai Expo can raise Dubai's GDP growth over the period of the fair in 2020-21 by 2 percent through higher job creation, consumption and tourism flows.

MENA economist Jean Michel Saliba said: "We expect overall UAE real GDP growth of 0.9 percent in 2017, from 2.2 percent likely in 2016. The headline figure masks a likely contraction in the oil sector due to the OPEC deal, but we see non-hydrocarbon real GDP growth picking up to 2.7 percent in 2017, from 2.3 percent in 2016."

He added that over the medium-term, non-oil growth is expected to increase to 3-3.5 percent on the back of greater Expo 2020 projects.

After averaging 10 percent annual growth from 2000-10 and a slump in 2009, Dubai real GDP growth was 4.1 percent in 2015, slowing to 2.5 percent in the first nine months of last year.

The report said growth remains broad based although the construction sector is the laggard. The fastest growing sectors are restaurants and hotels, electricity, gas & water, transport and real estate.

It added that in Abu Dhabi, fiscal consolidation has slowed down non-oil real GDP growth materially, but the drag is expected to fade.

Saliba said the Dubai government is likely to record a small budget surplus in 2016 but he expects the fiscal balance to shift to modest deficits from 2017 onwards as capex associated with the new airport, new metro lines and Expo 2020 come on line.

The Dubai 2017 budget projects a deficit of $0.6 billion this year while the Abu Dhabi government could record a fiscal surplus this year at oil prices at around $50/barrel, he added in the report.

Related:

Stories

UAE economic growth to rise significantly: BMI report

UAE inflation drops to 1.2% in December

Dubai likely to lose 'shopper's paradise' status: S&P

UAE economy on the up in 2017, but late payments still an issue

UAE forecast to see biggest fiscal uplift in GCC from VAT

Galleries
In pictures: Expo 2020 Dubai site to feature massive dome

In pictures: Expo 2020 Dubai site to feature massive dome

In pictures: Dubai Ruler inspects Expo 2020 site

In pictures: Dubai Ruler inspects Expo 2020 site

Topics

Expo 2020

Also in Politics & Economics

Paraguay President keen to boost UAE trade, investment links

Saudi private sector growth gathers pace in April

Also in UAE

Dubai Properties launches sales on more Mudon homes

UAE's Azizi plans hotel apartments, homes in Dubai Studio City

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Royal decrees saw a number of allies of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

1
Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

Filipino expats in Gulf look to hardman Duterte

President on tour of region as more than a million Filipino workers...

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

Qatar’s love affair with the UK is at stake

GCC country plans to increase its investment in the United Kingdom...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking