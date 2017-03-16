Dubai eyes driverless buses to link island mega project

Dutch firm wins contract for new automated vehicle system; largest of its kind in the world

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 16 March 2017 7:33 PM

Dutch technology firm 2getthere has been awarded the contract to deliver a new automated vehicle system in Dubai that will link Bluewaters with the city’s network of metro stations.

The new transport system will have a capacity of 5,000 people per hour per direction, with the automated vehicle connection between Bluewaters and the metro set to become the largest of its kind in the world, a statement said.

Home to Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel in the world, Bluewaters is a destination under construction 500 metres off the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) coastline.

It will feature a collection of townhouses, penthouses and apartments; retail and dining experiences and two hotels, linked to the shore by a multi-modal transport system ensuring easy access to the island.

The automatic transport system will fit into Dubai’s objective to have 25 percent of all trips completed by automated systems by 2035.

The automated transport system at Bluewaters will feature 25 driverless vehicles capable of carrying 24 passengers each, connecting stations on the island and Nakheel Harbour and Tower Metro Station approximately 2.5km apart.

The capacity will initially be 3,350 people per hour per direction, with the possibility to increase to 5,000 people per hour per direction. The trip time will be about 4.5 minutes.

2getthere CEO Carel van Helsdingen: “We believed from the start that our system and technology provided the best fit for the application. It is rewarding to be under contract. The award of the project clearly shows the increased interest in 2getthere’s systems throughout the Middle East."

2getthere said it will realise the project through its Middle East joint venture with United Technical Services.

In pictures: Driverless car trial in Downtown Dubai

