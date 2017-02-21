Dubai firm to invest over $50m in Spanish acquisitions

Dubai-based holding company Imperio Group has announced plans to invest over $50 million in Spanish property this year.

Imperio Group, a holding company that specialises in acquisition, renovation and restructuration of properties in Spain, recently completed the purchase the historic Vinçon building, located in 175 Pau Claris street, in Barcelona for $6.9m (€6.5m). The building has views to the famous La Pedrera, one of Antoni Gaudi’s masterpieces and most impressive buildings in Barcelona. The company said renovation work on the building will start during the first quarter of 2017.

Nine months ago, Imperio Group bought for €5 million another building of similar characteristics in the Eixample district of Barcelona. The renovation and commercialization of the 19 apartments, two penthouses and three commercial properties has begun.

During 2017, the company will invest over €50 million in Spain, especially in Barcelona and the northern coastal region of Costa Brava.