Dubai firm launches world's first gold backed digital currency

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Islamic financial services OneGram says plans to sell more than 12 million tokens could raise nearly $555m
OneGram, an Islamic financial services and technology company, is partnering with GoldGuard, which is building one of world’s largest gold vaults in Dubai, to create the world’s first completely gold-backed digital currency.
Each token will represent and be redeemable for one gram of gold, a statement said.
OneGram said in the statement that it has Sharia scholars on its board to ensure that it is fully compliant with Islamic finance requirements.
A maximum total of 12,400,786 OneGramCoin tokens (OGC) will be sold, making it the largest cryptocurrency crowdsale goal in history, it added.
At the current spot price of gold, a sold out crowdsale would raise nearly $555 million.
The Islamic finance sector is currently responsible for managing 1 percent of global GDP and is growing at nearly 20 percent per year, the statement said.
There are more than 2 billion Muslims worldwide and OneGram is seen as a Sharia-compliant method for them to keep gold in a digital format that is both secure and digitally transferable, including across borders, at the same time.
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
The lack of transparency around the Qatar World cup bid means that these investigations are inevitable. moreMonday, 1 May 2017 12:06 PM - Fentoni
What is coming out of Saudi Arabia is mostly about what is behind the news than the news itself; the real test will be when the news catch up! moreTuesday, 2 May 2017 8:21 AM - Farage
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
The lack of transparency around the Qatar World cup bid means that these investigations are inevitable. moreMonday, 1 May 2017 12:06 PM - Fentoni
Never understood why Etihad invested so much money in a union-dominated airline which for decades has never produced a profit, not even a black zero! moreThursday, 27 April 2017 8:05 AM - Normal Citizen
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules