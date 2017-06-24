Dubai firm named world's biggest scratch card maker

Dubai-based Workz Group has been ranked the number one scratch card manufacturer in the world by the Nilson Report, having shipped 1 billion prepaid phone cards.

The Nilson Report, which audits top card and mobile manufacturers in the world, is derived based on the 976 million scratch card products produced and delivered to over 60 mobile network operators in more than 40 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe.

The report also named Workz as the 13th biggest manufacturer of SIM cards with nearly 40 million cards produced annually.

Workz said in a statement that it has also been instrumental in advancements in scratch card technology which requires high-security due to the product’s financial value.

The company added that it has made multiple investments in its scratch card facility which hosts a web-based press that converts raw paper into finished product within 90 seconds and a research and development laboratory for product development testing.

Workz CEO Brad Taylor said: “It’s great to be recognised as the world’s largest scratch card producer. In recent years, we have made significant investments in our new manufacturing facilities

"We recognise the tough market conditions our clients are operating in, and our goal is simply to offer the lowest cost, best quality solution and add value wherever possible."

Workz Group, originally established in 1997 and based at Dubai Production City, is a mobile solution, secure data management and printing specialist which has forged partnerships with over 60 mobile network operators and wireless device manufacturers.