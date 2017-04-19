Dubai firm signs up top sports stars as brand ambassadors

Two of the world's biggest sporting names have been signed up as brand ambassadors by a Dubai-based company.

Altitude Mask has announced that it had teamed up with IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

The sporting stars will promote its line of state of the art resistance masks which are designed to improve endurance and raise levels of fitness by boosting the body’s cardiovascular processes and oxygen intake, and in turn reducing training time.

The product has been developed and marketed in Dubai since 2014, and one of the men behind Altitude Mask believes constant innovation has ensured it is fit to be used by world class athletes like Bale and Joshua.

“The masks have been improved and refined to a professional standard consistently since they were introduced to the market, which has led to these partnerships,” said Saif Rubie, partner at Altitude Mask. “Our product is premium. It is water resistant and dust proof, which enables athletes to use it an all different terrains.”

“I have used the mask for some time and I am really pleased to be making this a more solid partnership,” added Joshua in a statement.

The masks are currently available to buy online, with Altitude Pro Resistance Mask priced at £79 pounds, and the special edition Anthony Joshua-branded ones available for £89 pounds.