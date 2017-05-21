Dubai to get 10 new schools in September, says KHDA

Ten new schools will open in Dubai in September, says the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The schools will offer IB, UK, Indian, US, Canadian and French curricula and are expected to meet growing demand for high-quality education.

Fees range between $4,087 (AED15,000) [Amity Shool, Indian curriculum] to $35,422 (AED130,000) per annum [North London Collegiate School Dubai, IB curriculum].

Announcing the new schools, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director general, KHDA, said: “Every new school that opens in Dubai gives parents more choice for their children’s education. That Dubai continues to attract high numbers of new schools and new residents speaks to the growth of our economy, and to the trust that parents and school operators have in the quality of education offered here. We’re happy to welcome our new schools into an education culture based on collaboration, innovation and wellbeing.”

Kalthoom Al Balooshi, executive director, education development, KHDA, said the new schools opening this September are committed to serving their communities and enabling the success and wellbeing of their students.

“The schools will offer high-quality teaching and learning across a variety of locations, price points and curricula, and will help to meet the need for more school places in Dubai.”

The average rate of enrolment in Dubai’s private schools sector rose by 6.6 percent annually over the past decade, with 72 new schools opening since 2007.

Data from the KHDA report Capacity to Grow shows that new schools typically fill 60 percent of places after four years of operation, and 80 percent after seven years.