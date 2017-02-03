Dubai Health Authority set to launch blood donor smart app

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced plans to launch a new smart phone app for blood donors.

The app, which is due to launch before the end of April, will also enable potential donors to answer an eligibility questionnaire and read pre-donation advisory material on their mobile phones prior to visiting blood-donor centres, state news agency WAM reported.

"The new system and smart application will help streamline the blood donation process and provide a smart solution that allows donors to locate the nearest blood donation centre, or Mobile Blood Donation Unit, via their mobile phone," said Amani Al Jassmi, director of information technology at the DHA.

The app will also allow donors to receive appreciation letters, blood donation reminders, and notifications of forthcoming blood donation campaigns.

Additionally, the app will store information of registered donors who agree to donate blood during emergencies and disasters, and reach out to them if the need arises.

Dr May Raouf, director of the DHA Blood Donation Centre, said: "The aim of developing this app is to help the centre stay connected with all its donors, and provide both donors and potential donors with ease of use so that they are encouraged to donate blood and save lives."