Dubai healthcare cover move boosts performance of UAE insurers

Underwriting profitability for listed insurers in the UAE has returned in 2016 but is still borderline, says S&P

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 19 April 2017 2:33 PM

Underwriting profitability for listed insurers in the UAE has returned in 2016 but is still borderline, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The average combined ratio improved to 99 percent in 2016, from its peak of 105 percent in 2015, which marks the return of technical profitability for the market.

"While the overall market results look profitable, 15 out of 29 listed insurers still posted combined ratios above 100 percent, which means more than half of the market is still technically unprofitable," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Sachin Sahni.

Gross written premium increased by 10 percent on average in 2016, surpassing the growth rate of 8 percent seen in 2015, and 7 percent in 2014, the S&P report said.

The main driver for this growth was Dubai's compulsory medical insurance scheme implemented by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), it added.

On aggregate, the UAE insurers reported combined net income of AED906 million ($247 million) in 2016 compared to a net loss of AED154 million in 2015.

"While the market recovery into profits is commendable, we note that the majority of net income was driven by net investment income," said S&P.

"In our view, some insurers will need to rebalance their investment portfolio because of regulations that put caps on equity and real estate investments," it added.

The report noted: "We anticipate that some of these insurers will be required to raise capital or restructure over 2017-2018, as market participants will prepare to meet regulations on solvency margin and minimum guarantee funds, which will come into force by the end of 2017.

"The insurance market in the United Arab Emirates remains fragmented, but concentrated on the largest players," said Sahni. "While medical has been the main contributor to premium growth in the past, we expect growth in 2017 will come from a combination of medical, motor, and property."

Related:

Stories

Dubai issues first fines for health insurance violations

Health insurance fines in Dubai to kick in from April 1

UAE summit aims to improve Gulf's healthcare experience

Dubai's poorer workers get more choice on health insurance

Companies

Standard & Poor's

Also in Banking & Finance

Abu Dhabi fund to contribute $89m to Somalia growth

UAE developer agrees $84m loan for Abu Dhabi shopping mall

Also in UAE

Largest image ever taken is from Dubai – 57.7 billion pixels

Abu Dhabi's Taqa to sell some overseas energy assets

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
GCC economies must live up to their potential to thrive: PwC chairman

GCC economies must live up to their potential to thrive: PwC chairman

No matter how much revenue VAT generates, it does not negate...

Analysis: Winning the battle against the Gulf's dirty laundry

Analysis: Winning the battle against the Gulf's dirty laundry

With its strategic trading position, it is little surprise the...

1
UAE banking merger could be just the start

UAE banking merger could be just the start

First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi has created the...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking