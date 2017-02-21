Dubai hires logistics pioneer to be humanitarian city CEO

A former head of the United Nation's Humanitarian Response Depots (UNHRD) has been hired as CEO of Dubai's International Humanitarian City, it was announced on Tuesday.

Giuseppe Saba will take up the new role on March 4, a statement said.

The appointment follows an announcement last month by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, of a major expansion initiative for the International Humanitarian City.

IHC chairperson, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, wife of Sheikh Mohammed, said: "There is no one in the global aid community with a stronger background in logistics than Giuseppe Saba. We are so fortunate to have him.

"He was instrumental in the founding of the United Nation's system of Humanitarian Response Depots (UNHRD), which Sheikh Mohammed has so generously supported, and he will guide us in expanding and improving the IHC in the years ahead."

For more than a decade, Saba served as head of the UNHRD, which has aid depots in Italy, Malaysia, Ghana, Panama and Spain, in addition to the IHC.

These depots have been engaged in delivering aid in crises as diverse as earthquakes in Pakistan and Haiti, droughts in eastern and southern Africa, and the ongoing civil conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Saba joined the staff of the IHC last December to help develop an ongoing restructuring programme leading to the expansion plans and strategy recently approved by Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikh Mohammed in January approved plans to triple the size of Dubai's International Humanitarian City in response to a sharp rise in global demand for emergency aid.

The approval gives the green light for expanding warehousing facilities by more than 300,000 square feet to streamline and strengthen operations to support aid agencies, which are struggling to cope with growing global demand for emergency services.