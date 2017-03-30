Dubai Holding CEO, vice chairman leave company

Fadel al-Ali and Ahmad Bin Byat have both left investment vehicle of Dubai ruler

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 30 March 2017 8:08 PM
Dubai Holding vice chairman Ahmad Bin Byat has left the company, continuing a string of high-profile staff changes at the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler.

Dubai Holding vice chairman Ahmad Bin Byat has left the company, continuing a string of high-profile staff changes at the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler.

The chief executive and vice chairman of Dubai Holding have left the company, it said on Thursday, continuing a string of high-profile staff changes at the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler.

The departures come a few days after Abdulla al-Habbai was chosen as chairman of the investment conglomerate by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, giving him responsibility for a $35 billion portfolio of assets in more than 20 countries.

Dubai Holding Chief Executive Fadel al-Ali and vice chairman and managing director Ahmad Bin Byat had decided to "step down" from their positions, the company said in a statement.

"Both of them have played an exceptional role in building the business and have been instrumental in making Dubai Holding the globally recognised investment conglomerate and national champion that it is today," the company said.

Al-Habbai, who is also chairman of real estate developer Meraas Holding, will oversee the business, Dubai Holding said without elaborating.

Dubai Holding's previous chairman, Mohammed Abdullah al-Gergawi, resigned last month, having headed the company since it was founded in 2004. Gergawi said he wanted to work full-time for the United Arab Emirates government, where he is minister of cabinet affairs and in charge of strategy development.

Outgoing CEO al-Ali, who is believed to be in his early sixties, has been with the company since 2005 and was described as "very hands-on" by a source familiar with the matter, helping to steer the company's investment firms through restructurings after the global financial crisis.

He is also chairman of Dubai Properties, Dubai International Capital and Dubai Group, according to the Dubai Holding website.

Related:

Stories

Ruler appoints new Dubai Holding chairman

Dubai Holding chairman resigns to focus on gov't role

Dubai Holding launches pop-up libraries to drive reading initiative

Dubai Holding comes on board for future-tech initiative

Companies

Dubai Holding

Also in Banking & Finance

UAE eyes new law to lure more foreign investors in industry

Qatar firm invests in Brazilian flight search engine

Also in UAE

UAE healthcare market to be worth $28bn by 2021

Pacquiao back in talks after collapse of UAE fight plan

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

Qatar has acquired more than $335bn worth of assets around the...

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Tour of Asia by Saudi Arabia's King Salman advances drive to...

Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

The rapid digitisation of banking in the UAE is enabling robots...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking