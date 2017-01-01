Dubai Holding launches pop-up libraries to drive reading initiative

Books for All programme aims to provide greater access to books for residents across the UAE

  Sunday, 1 January 2017
Dubai Holding, the global investment holding company, has launched a Books for All programme, an initiative that aims to provide greater access to books for residents across the UAE.

Launched in collaboration with Amal Education, the programme is aligned with the Reading Nation campaign, which was launched earlier this year.

Pop-up library shelves stocked with books have been installed in prominent public spaces across the emirate. Readers are encouraged to borrow, donate, and freely swap books through the programme, the company said in a statement.

It added that by facilitating easy access to books for Dubai residents, it aims to foster a culture of reading across the UAE.

Ahmad Bin Byat, vice chairman and managing director, Dubai Holding, said: "Aligned with the objectives of the Reading Nation campaign, we are very pleased to contribute to a culture in the UAE that values the impact of the written word. Dubai Holding has long been committed to social and economic development through education.

"Reading has the ability to empower communities by increasing knowledge, encouraging readers to discover new ideas, while gaining fresh insights and perspectives of the world."

Under the initiative, community libraries are located across various communities within Dubai Holding's portfolio.

