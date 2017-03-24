Dubai inks Christie's deal to host charity auctions

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, the emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, has announced a new partnership with Christie’s Auction House.

The joint venture will organise the Dubai Culture Charity Auction, with the first auction set to take place in October.

Dubai Culture Charity Auction is inspired by the UAE’s Year of Giving 2017 and will feature a new collection of works by local and regional artists, including Abdul Qadir Al Rais.

The initiative is being managed collaboratively by Dubai Culture and Christie’s, and all proceeds raised will be donated to Syrian refugees.

Saeed Al Nabouda, acting director general at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, said: “Dubai Culture is committed to supporting the UAE Year of Giving 2017 and our joint venture with Christie’s will offer Dubai Culture Charity Auction attendees a real opportunity to give back to an important cause.”

The joint initiative also sees Dubai Culture fulfilling its mandate of nurturing and celebrating local talent.

Celebrated painter Abdul Qadir Al Rais will be joined by other local and regional artists at the auction, where a new collection of artworks will serve as an illustration of the UAE’s flourishing home-grown talent and also bring acclaimed artists to the emirate.

Dubai Culture organises and supports an array of artistic events, initiatives and partnerships to enrich Dubai’s calendar with exciting and inspiring programmes.