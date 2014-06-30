Dubai Int'l to hold Concourse D trials in August

The new terminal at Dubai International airport will begins trials in August, in preparation for its opening early next year.

Concourse D will connect the 1.5km to Terminal 1 through an elevated rail system in less than two minutes, according to airport officials.

Peter Moore, Head of Terminal Development at Dubai Airports, told Emirates247: “Concourse D is taking shape with the majority of the roof and external glass façade that overlooks the airfield in place and the rail link infrastructure connecting Terminal 1 progressing well.

“By August the first boarding gate will be available for training purposes and enable the trial programme to begin in earnest.”

The new terminal will cater for over 100 airlines and increase Dubai International’s capacity to 90 million passengers a year when it opens in the first quarter next year.

The trial period between August and its opening next year will involve 3,500 employees and other stakeholder undergoing familiarisation and training.