Dubai Int'l retains status as world's third busiest airport

New data shows DXB also stayed ahead of Heathrow to be world's busiest international aviation hub
Dubai International has retained its status as the world's busiest airport for international passengers, according to new data released by the Airports Council International (ACI).
Its figures for 2016 revealed that Dubai stayed ahead of London Heathrow with total passenger traffic growing by more than 7 percent last year.
Dubai was also named the third busiest airport overall, behind Atlanta-Hartsfield-Jackson, boasting over 104 million passengers, and Beijing.
In the first two months of this year, Dubai passenger traffic increased 9.3 percent to 14.99 million people. The growth was fuelled by rising traffic with eastern Europe and Asia.
The ACI data also showed that traffic at the world’s 20 busiest air passenger hubs grew 4.7 percent in 2016. With over 1.4 billion passengers passing through their airports in 2016, they represented 18 percent of global passenger traffic.
It added that Los Angeles, one of the fastest growing hubs, climbed to fourth place while Seoul Incheon experienced double digit growth of 17.1 percent year-over-year in passenger traffic.
