Dubai Int'l T1 set to add 3,000-space car park to support passenger growth

New multi-storey car park plan comes as airport operator awards 10-year contract to Saudi's Mawgif
A new 3,000-space multi-storey car park will be build at Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport to help support passenger growth at the aviation hub
The car park will be built by Saudi-based National Parking Company (Mawgif) which has won a 10-year contract to manage, operate and maintain all car parks at Dubai's two international airports.
Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport is on track to reach its target of 83 million passengers in 2016.
Dubai Airports, operator of Dubai International, the world’s busiest international airport and Dubai World Central, said it has signed the agreement with Mawgif.
The agreement, which will see Mawgif deploy its state of the art parking access control and payment technology at all locations at DXB and DWC, as well as airport employee parking management, includes a commitment to design and build the car park.
“We are delighted to partner with Mawgif, an established leader in airport parking solutions, and are confident that our new partnership will deliver quality to our customers, while improving our performance and efficiency in this category”, said Eugene Barry, executive vice president, Commercial & Communications at Dubai Airports.
“Our customers can look forward to our commitment to improve service, and to a better overall experience, whether they are flying out of DXB and DWC or greeting family and friends.”
Andrew Perrier, chief business development officer for Mawgif, added: "We look forward to working closely with Dubai Airports on our investment to deliver our world class infrastructure, technology and operations for all car park users at all terminals and locations.
“This will include increasing capacity at Terminal 1 as well offering a wider range of parking products, payment options, and making it easier for users to find a car park space,” he said.
Mawgif manages a total of 100,000 car park spaces across the region.
Dubai Airports currently has over 5,000 parking spaces across its three terminals at DXB. The company plans to work with Mawgif to add 3,000 additional spaces to meet anticipated growth in passenger numbers.
