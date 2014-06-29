Dubai to invest $10m in new pedestrian bridges

Dubai’s RTA has announced plans to invest $10m (AED 40m) building ten new footbridges over the next two years.

Aimed at reducing accidents and fatalities for pedestrians, RTA’s board approved the plans to build the bridges during 2015-16 in areas where a need has been identified though traffic studies.

“The new bridges will be constructed in a number of vital locations that have been identified in traffic studies focused on the intensity of peoples movement between the two sides of the road, areas with abundant shops and establishments, and locations recording high run-over accidents (black points),” said Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of the RTA.

Two pedestrian bridges will be constructed at Bani Yas Street. The first will be near the premises of the Department of Land, and the second will be near the premises of the Dubai Municipality.

One bridge will be constructed at each of the following streets: Khalid bin Al Waleed Street (nearby Rifaa - Saadiyat Intersection), Al Nahda Street (nearby Al Tawar Center), Al Ittihad Street (nearby DNATA), Al Maraabi Street (Road 323), Al Mankhool Street, Latifa bint Hamdan Street (nearby Al Khail Mall), Al Ribat Street (nearby Bel Remaitha Club), and the Dubai – Al Ain Road (nearby Skycourts Buildings).

As well as the footbridges, Al Tayar said the RTA, working in conjunction with Dubai Police, have significantly reduced the number of fatalities reported in pedestrian accidents, which has dropped from 9.5 fatalities per 100 thousand of population in 2007 to 2.3 fatalities per 100 thousand of population in 2010. There was a further drop of 1.2 fatalities per 100 thousand of population recorded in 2013.

“The number of pedestrian bridges in Dubai leapfrogged from 14 bridges in 2006 to 74 bridges in 2011, and will jump further to as much as 100 by the end of this year.

“Four covered and air-conditioned pedestrian bridges will be constructed at Al Safouh Street; two to serve tram users and residents on both sides of the street, and the other two to link Tecom with the opposite side of the street, as well as the Dubai Marina Mall, thus offering the public a safe mobility means to cross the street in that vital area.

“Work is up and running in the construction of seven other bridges to be completed in 2015, which will bring the overall number of pedestrian bridges by 2016 to as much as 120 bridges,” Al Tayer added.