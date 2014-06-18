Dubai Investments Park transactions surge 50% in first 3 mths of 2014

Official claims proximity to Expo 2020 site is having a positive impact

By Neil Halligan
  • Wednesday, 18 June 2014 12:09 PM

Dubai Investments Park (DIP), the largest integrated commercial, industrial and residential community in the Middle East, has announced that the number of transactions for transfer and sub-leasing within the development have surged by over 50 percent in the first three months of 2014.

In March 2014, the number of transactions was 367 – including 352 sub-leasing and 15 transfers; February recorded 376, comprising 363 sub-leasing and 13 transfer transactions; in January there were 260 transactions, which included 251 sub-leasing and 9 transfers, while in December 2013 alone there were a total of 400-plus transactions, consisting of 381 sub-leasing and 19 transfers.

The sharp surge comes amidst heightened demand and business optimism following Dubai’s successful bid to host Expo 2020.

DIP is reaping the benefits of its world-class infrastructure and proximity to the proposed Expo 2020 site, with the number of transactions registering phenomenal increase in the last three to four months.

The total number of transactions in the January-November 2013 period was around 2,900 with a value in excess of AED800m ($217m). During the January-March 2014 period, the total number of transactions was 1,003 with a value in excess of AED280m.

Omar Al Mesmar, DIP general manager, said: “The positive impact of the Expo 2020 is already visible and we are confident that we will be able to accelerate our growth in the coming months and years.

“Our proximity to the Expo 2020 site is a major advantage for prospective investors, and the increased demand for our properties is testimony to this.”

The winning bid for Expo 2020 is set to lead to a large number of infrastructural projects in and around the proposed site, which is in close vicinity to DIP.

Once complete, the 2.8 million square feet DIP Phase 8, constructed across two stages, is expected to be a hub for logistics services as a significant portion of land has been allocated for this sector.

Keeping in line with the growing demand from companies across industry verticals, DIP has been strategically expanding its extensive range of facilities which includes schools, showrooms, hotels, offices, mosques, warehouses, factories, industrial facilities, residential and staff accommodation.

DIP is one of the largest integrated business and residential communities in the Middle East. Strategically located within minutes from the Jebel Ali Port and the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, DIP is a self-contained city featuring state-of-the-art facilities and world-class infrastructure.

Related:

Stories

Tecom Business Parks reveals projects worth $272m

Dubai’s Tecom gained 549 new businesses in 2013

Media cluster at Dubai's TECOM grows to 2,000 firms

Dubai Silicon Oasis posts 23% profit rise

Also in Property

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November

Also in UAE

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Jennifer Wilson Wednesday, 18 June 2014 3:14 PM[UAE] - Australia

When will the Dubai Lagoon Project by Schon Properties will be finished in DIP? !

We been waiting for 9 years and these Schon group is lieing to us !

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking