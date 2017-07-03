Dubai issue 1,279 fines under new Federal traffic rules

Dubai Police issued 1,279 traffic fines within 24 hours of the new Federal traffic law coming into effect, it said on Sunday.

The revised law, which includes stiff penalties aimed to curb road fatalities, is being implemented across the UAE from July 1.

On Sunday, Brigadier Saif Muhaire Al Mazrouie, director, Dubai Traffic Police, said 311 tickets were issued in the presence of the driver, while 968 fines were issued in absentia.

Drivers blocking traffic topped the list of violations with 208 tickets being issued. The penalty for the violation is AED1,000.

Lane discipline fines came in second, with 125 tickets being issued, while parking illegally was listed third, with 98 violations.

Al Mazrouie said 66 drivers were fined for not leaving enough space between vehicles.

Besides, 62 violations were recorded for failing to fasten safety belts, including 54 by drivers, and three violations by passengers.

The fine for the offence is AED400 and four black points for the driver, and AED400 for each passenger.

The police said drivers allowing children under 10 to sit in the front seat will face AED400 fines, while a similar fine amount will be issued for drivers failing to install child seats under kids up to four years.