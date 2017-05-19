Dubai issues fine for urinating in public

Penalty will double to if the individual is caught repeating the offence

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Friday, 19 May 2017 11:24 AM

People caught peeing at public places in Dubai will be fined of $136.24 AED500, Dubai Municipality has warned.

The fine will double to $272.47 (AED1,000) if the person is found repeating the offence.

The move is part of the civic body’s move to provide a clean and sustainable environment for the emirate's community.

Awareness boards were installed to mitigate the common misconception about urination in public places.

The idea of initiative to install such boards came in as suggestion from Ahmed Al Sammak, who submitted his proposal through the municipality’s suggestion Scheme, “Have Your Say,” which promotes effective communication with the public's ideas and suggestions to make the emirate one of the cleanest cities in the world.

