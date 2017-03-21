Dubai issues high-rise warning to 'selfie adventurists'

Dubai Municipality circular aims to stop daredevils scaling skyscrapers to take the ultimate photo or video

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 21 March 2017 4:44 PM

Dubai Municipality has issued strict warning to "selfie adventurists" who are targeting high-rise buildings in the emirate in a bid to take the ultimate photograph.

In an official circular cited by state news agency WAM, Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality, has asked all owners and those in charge of public facilities and buildings to provide health and safety requirements to ensure the safety of the public.

The circular obliges owners to provide security and surveillance around the clock to prevent unauthorised persons from infiltrating parts of buildings such as roofs and high beams.

The move follows a number of recent events when daredevils have scaled skycrapers or cranes in Dubai and taken photographs and videos of their antics.

Last month, Dubai police summoned a Russian model, who posed for a video while dangling from Dubai's 73-storey Cayan Tower, to sign a pledge not to put her life in danger again.

A video of the model, identified by local media as 23-year-old Viktoria Odintcova, went viral after she posted it on her Instagram account.

Khalid Mohammed Sharif, assistant director-general for the Environment, Health and Safety Control Sector, said: "The circular also highlighted the need for installation of CCTV, electronic sensors and safety systems that ensure that any unauthorised access to those places is restricted."

He appealed to all owners and those in charge of public and residential buildings to report any violations in this regard, to adhere to the terms of the circular and to not allow any violations of rules, regulations and local orders in force for the safety of the community.

