Dubai job matching portal closes $3m funding round

Bloovo.com, which was launched in Dubai in 2016, says it now has more than 1,850 employers in its database

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 20 June 2017 6:58 PM

Bloovo.com, a Dubai-born online recruitment platform, has announced that it has closed a $3 million funding round from various investors.

It said in a statement that Noble Partners led this round, while also generating interest from ProCapita HR Consultancy and Sulaiman Al-Rubaie from Kuwait, Al Shafar, Al Serkal and Al Ghussain families from the UAE, Mohamad Moosa Abdulrahman Investment Office from Oman, and other GCC investors.

Bloovo.com, which was launched in Dubai in 2016, has rapidly grown its employers’ base from 260 employers to more than 1,850 employers as of May 2017.

“We are obsessed with a big vision of becoming the most innovative online recruitment platform globally, gaining the unicorn status in the longer term," said Ahmad Khamis, Bloovo.com’s co-founder and CEO.

It aims to accelerate growth across the MENA region over the next 18 months, then internationally, and is eyeing investors from Asia, Europe and the US, said Khamis.

Scientific matching percentages, success probabilities, in-depth applicant analysis, candidate video pitches are among its innovative features, he added.

Ammar Al Khushashi, managing partner at Noble Partners, said that the venture capital industry in the MENA region is set to grow tremendously over the next 5 years, evidenced by the recent number of transactions completed in the region.

“This market is rich with opportunities and is rapidly growing, which positively affects the development of a more enhanced ecosystem. “We have noticed a gradual shift in investors mindset to include technology investments within their portoflios, which is growing nicely in this part of the world.”

Related:

Stories

Could Emiratisation help drive SME growth?

Arab world faces growing talent gap – report

"Sales" is the most searched-for word on CVs in MENA: research

UAE sees 43% slump in online job vacancies in Q1

Galleries
What do UAE employers look for in new hires?

What do UAE employers look for in new hires?

LinkedIn: 5 profile updates in 5 minutes

LinkedIn: 5 profile updates in 5 minutes

Also in Banking & Finance

Bahrain bank exits investment in Bulgarian fertilizer giant

EFG-Hermes sees MSCI adding Saudi Arabia to watch list

Also in UAE

Dubai's Godolphin claims win on day 1 of Royal Ascot

UAE court acquits death-row Filipina maid of murder

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Trading bricks: The growing popularity of real estate investment trusts in the Gulf

Trading bricks: The growing popularity of real estate investment trusts in the Gulf

Investor interest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) has...

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

Q&A look at what the planned merger of HSBC and RBS’s Saudi ventures...

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking