Dubai laboratory launches service to verify Halal cosmetics

Move by Dubai Central Laboratory comes as popularity of Halal cosmetics continue to grow as awareness about ingredients rises

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 25 January 2017 3:13 PM

Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) at Dubai Municipality has launched a new service to verify Halal cosmetics and personal care products.

The Halal testing is being conducted with the help of the best technologies and international practices by DCL experts, state news agency WAM reported.

Halal pharmaceutical and cosmetics continue to expand as awareness about ingredients rises and new product development, such as permeable nail polish, the development of Halal vaccines and new ranges of nutraceuticals. Muslim spend is expected to reach $213 billion by 2021 in aggregate.

WAM said the service is being provided to protect the community from the "undesirable nature of ingredients and methods used in the manufacturing" of some cosmetic products.

"As the concept of Halal is most often centered around food products, DCL undertook the important role of developing this initiative using the Fourier Transform-Infrared Spectroscopy technology to detect the presence of pork fat and to confirm it by using Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry," said Amin Ahmed, director of DCL Department.

"The new service is useful to the customers of these products, traders, statutory and regulatory bodies. It is one of the regulatory requirements of the Gulf Standard Specifications, which states that these products are free of pork fat and its derivatives," he added.

Related:

Stories

Islamic economy said to be worth more than $3trn in 2015

Halal beauty trade growing rapidly in the UAE

Dubai gov't unit inks deals to create halal trade network

Revealed: Top cosmetic procedures in the Middle East

Galleries
In pictures: Tokyo Nail Expo 2016

In pictures: Tokyo Nail Expo 2016

Review: Nail art at SoH beauty salon

Review: Nail art at SoH beauty salon

Companies

Dubai Municipality

Also in Technology

Video: Samsung confirms battery was cause of Galaxy Note 7 fires

Video: Understanding your pet's emotions with wearable tech

Also in UAE

UAE military vehicle maker targets European market breakthrough

UAE's largest Islamic lender eyes 10-15% loan growth in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking