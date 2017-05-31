Dubai launches new cyber security strategy as threats rise

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday launched the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy that aims to strengthen the city’s position as a world leader in innovation, safety and security.

The launch of the strategy comes at a time when organisations and companies around the world are facing increased cyber threats from hackers.

The Dubai Cyber Security Strategy aims to provide integrated protection against the dangers of cyberspace, support for innovation in cyberspace and the growth of the emirate and its economic prosperity, a statement said.

Sheikh Mohammed said that cyber security has become an essential requirement in the digital era as the world has become more connected with the spread of smart technologies.

He said: "We have set ourselves firmly on a path of excellence and creativity in the UAE, and today with the launch of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy we are adding a new achievement to the list of the government’s many accomplishments. This proves to the world that the more challenges we face, the more determined we are to achieve the highest excellence."

He called for uniting the efforts of the government and private sector to ensure a secure cyberspace that makes Dubai digitally the safest city in the world.

"We want to harness technology to create a new reality in Dubai and a different life, a new model of development," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for Dubai was the inspiration for the Dubai Plan 2021, a plan that maps out the targets for the next five years in the emirate. Two of the core components of the plan are to make Dubai the most secure place to live, while also creating a smart, integrated and connected city.

The strategic plan of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre contributes to the accomplishment of these two objectives, but also to deal with electronic security threats, cyberattacks and all forms of cybercrime, the statement noted.

The Dubai Cyber Security Strategy involves the implementation of five main domains:

Cyber Smart Nation: The plan aims to raise public awareness on the importance of cyber security, ensuring the building of a society that is fully aware of the dangers of cybercrime.

Innovation: The second domain concerned with innovation and scientific research in the field of electronic security and the establishment of an cyber space that is free, fair and secure, and encourages innovation in the Emirate of Dubai.

Cyber Security: The objective of the third domain is to build a secure cyberspace by establishing controls to protect the confidentiality, credibility, availability and privacy of data.

Cyber Resilience: The fourth domain will focus on maintaining the flexibility of cyberspace and ensuring the continuity and availability of IT systems in the event of any cyber-attacks.

National and International Collaboration: The aim of this domain is to establish local and global partnerships to consolidate cooperation frameworks with different sectors at the global and local levels to confront threats and risks in cyberspace.