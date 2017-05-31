Dubai launches new cyber security strategy as threats rise

Sheikh Mohammed says Dubai Cyber Security Strategy aims to make the city the safest digitally in the world

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 31 May 2017 2:08 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday launched the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy that aims to strengthen the city’s position as a world leader in innovation, safety and security.

The launch of the strategy comes at a time when organisations and companies around the world are facing increased cyber threats from hackers.

The Dubai Cyber Security Strategy aims to provide integrated protection against the dangers of cyberspace, support for innovation in cyberspace and the growth of the emirate and its economic prosperity, a statement said.

Sheikh Mohammed said that cyber security has become an essential requirement in the digital era as the world has become more connected with the spread of smart technologies.

He said: "We have set ourselves firmly on a path of excellence and creativity in the UAE, and today with the launch of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy we are adding a new achievement to the list of the government’s many accomplishments. This proves to the world that the more challenges we face, the more determined we are to achieve the highest excellence."

He called for uniting the efforts of the government and private sector to ensure a secure cyberspace that makes Dubai digitally the safest city in the world.

"We want to harness technology to create a new reality in Dubai and a different life, a new model of development," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for Dubai was the inspiration for the Dubai Plan 2021, a plan that maps out the targets for the next five years in the emirate. Two of the core components of the plan are to make Dubai the most secure place to live, while also creating a smart, integrated and connected city.

The strategic plan of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre contributes to the accomplishment of these two objectives, but also to deal with electronic security threats, cyberattacks and all forms of cybercrime, the statement noted.

The Dubai Cyber Security Strategy involves the implementation of five main domains:

Cyber Smart Nation: The plan aims to raise public awareness on the importance of cyber security, ensuring the building of a society that is fully aware of the dangers of cybercrime.

Innovation: The second domain concerned with innovation and scientific research in the field of electronic security and the establishment of an cyber space that is free, fair and secure, and encourages innovation in the Emirate of Dubai.

Cyber Security: The objective of the third domain is to build a secure cyberspace by establishing controls to protect the confidentiality, credibility, availability and privacy of data.

Cyber Resilience: The fourth domain will focus on maintaining the flexibility of cyberspace and ensuring the continuity and availability of IT systems in the event of any cyber-attacks.

National and International Collaboration: The aim of this domain is to establish local and global partnerships to consolidate cooperation frameworks with different sectors at the global and local levels to confront threats and risks in cyberspace.

Related:

Stories

Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Fraud, cyber, security attacks now 'the new norm' for GCC firms

UAE laws to fight cyber-terrorism are comprehensive: Attorney-General

As the world battles attacks, what are the UAE's cyber-crime laws

One third of cyber-scam victims 'failed to take action'

Galleries
In pictures: Hackers compete their skills at Seccon cyber security contest in Tokyo

In pictures: Hackers compete their skills at Seccon cyber security contest in Tokyo

Revealed: Worst passwords in 2016

Revealed: Worst passwords in 2016

Online shopping: The what 'not to do' checklist

Online shopping: The what 'not to do' checklist

Also in Technology

Saudi retailer Danube launches new online grocery app

Dubai e-commerce certification not mandatory yet: official

Also in UAE

UK expat in Dubai is first to get 3D-printed prosthetic leg

UAE firm wins naming rights to new Real Madrid stadium

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Analysts say the incident was far more than a security breach...

The cost of cloud seeding in the UAE

The cost of cloud seeding in the UAE

As the country ramps up efforts to increase artificial rainfall...

3
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
  • 2
    Fair and open skies for US and Gulf carriers

    That is the usual US3 PR response. If it were true, the ME3 would not be flying, so it is clearly not.
    But, let the US3 fly and compete with the ME3... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:06 AM - james
  • 1
    Dubai Police invents drone to defuse bombs

    Bomb disposal robots have been around for awhile and are identified as drones. This would the the case of the first aerial drone.

    Drones refers... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Bob Byggeren
  • 1
    Kuwait Airways appoints new CEO

    It was interesting to hear about a new CEO being appointed to Kuwait Airways. Wishing Mr. Al-Khuzam lots of luck but can’t help wondering if his ‘Transformation... more

    Wednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Faisal Abdul Rahman
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
  • 5
    How Saudi Arabia blundered into OPEC oil cut

    Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking