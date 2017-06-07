Dubai launches scheme to turn smartphone into passport

A sophisticated smart scheme enabling travellers to use their smartphones instead of their passport or express gate cards at Dubai International Airport has been launched.

The Emirates Smart Wallet aims to further streamline travel movement across Dubai International Airport, and is considered the first of its kind in the world, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The scheme was launched at the airport’s departure terminal by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Dubai's deputy Chief of Police and Public Security, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, head of Dubai’s Naturalisation and Residency Department.

The first phase of the scheme incorporates traveller personal data, Emirates ID and passport information as well as the e-gate card data, and is a stepping stone for a large-scale project to reduce travel clearing procedures to the minimum, WAM added.

Last month, Emirates launched a “Together” initiative in collaboration with key partners in a bid to improve the experience of travellers using its Dubai hub.

The initiative is being run with Dubai Customs, Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Police, and Dubai Airports.

The initiative aims to improve traveller experience at the airline’s Dubai International airport hub, focusing on innovative and practical solutions that will be based on the “6s” - Smart, Speed, Saving, Service, Safety, Security.