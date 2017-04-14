Dubai Mall shop is world's best performing, says Hublot CEO

|Home
Ricardo Guadalupe reveals that Dubai boutique sells up to $30,000 worth of watches per day
Swiss watch retailer Hublot has revealed that its shop in Dubai Mall is its best performing boutique in the world.
Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot CEO, said in an interview with WatchPro magazine, that the Dubai Mall shop is "very strong with the tourist market".
He added: "That boutique is impressive, it is a machine. I am so impressed. They sell two to three watches per day at our level, which is like $10,000 to $30,000."
The Dubai boutique's performance put it ahead of Las Vegas and Tokyo in its top ranking shops globally.
Guadalupe said the Dubai sales came despite overall UAE watch sale figures being in decline over the past two years.
"We are in the phase of growth in Dubai, so we are growing very fast. The Middle East is a very strong region for us: Bahrain, Kuwait. We just opened a boutique in Saudi Arabia last year and we are doing well."
Asked if the wealthiest Saudi Arabians will stop coming to Geneva every summer to do their shopping and buy Hublot in their own country, he added: "People can buy several watches in a year, so they might buy in different places - in Geneva, in London and in their own countries."
