Dubai Mall shop is world's best performing, says Hublot CEO

Ricardo Guadalupe reveals that Dubai boutique sells up to $30,000 worth of watches per day

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 14 April 2017 12:31 AM
Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot CEO.

Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot CEO.

Swiss watch retailer Hublot has revealed that its shop in Dubai Mall is its best performing boutique in the world.

Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot CEO, said in an interview with WatchPro magazine, that the Dubai Mall shop is "very strong with the tourist market".

He added: "That boutique is impressive, it is a machine. I am so impressed. They sell two to three watches per day at our level, which is like $10,000 to $30,000."

The Dubai boutique's performance put it ahead of Las Vegas and Tokyo in its top ranking shops globally.

Guadalupe said the Dubai sales came despite overall UAE watch sale figures being in decline over the past two years.

"We are in the phase of growth in Dubai, so we are growing very fast. The Middle East is a very strong region for us: Bahrain, Kuwait. We just opened a boutique in Saudi Arabia last year and we are doing well."

Asked if the wealthiest Saudi Arabians will stop coming to Geneva every summer to do their shopping and buy Hublot in their own country, he added: "People can buy several watches in a year, so they might buy in different places - in Geneva, in London and in their own countries."

Related:

Stories

Talking time with Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe

Hublot Bing Bang Sapphire: back in black

Glashütte joins forces with Swatch Group

TAG Heuer 02T Tourbillon: The first of many

Galleries
Hublot reveals 2016 pieces

Hublot reveals 2016 pieces

7 watches for 7 types of businessmen

7 watches for 7 types of businessmen

Also in Retail

Dubai may scale back some mega mall plans, says JLL

Nakheel chief opens new Dubai waterfront retail pavilion

Also in UAE

Indian visitors key to growth of GCC tourism sector

Schon signs JV deal for $870m Dubai hospitality project

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

E-commerce experts say retailers will have to up their game following...

5
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking