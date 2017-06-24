Dubai Marina's orange water 'safe', says municipality

Dubai Municipality has said that the orange colour that appeared on Friday in the man-made water canal in Dubai Marina is due to excavation works related to a construction project.

The authority said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM that the project at Qarn Al Sabkha links the rainwater drainage system to the canal.

It added that the discolouration in the water canal poses no threat to marine life or human health, adding that the orange tint had almost disappeared with the water condition close to normal.

The Municipality also said that it has taken all necessary measures to ensure there is no further leakage from the drainage system.

Dubai Municipality further said that it has collected water samples and analysed them to identify the reason for the contamination of the water and the change in the colour.

The initial investigation showed that the change in the colour is due to Bentonite, which reached the water canal through the water drainage system. Bentonite is generally used in excavation works as drilling mud, a binder and a barrier to groundwater.