Dubai Marina's orange water 'safe', says municipality

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Authority says orange colour in man-made water canal in Dubai Marina is due to excavation works
Dubai Municipality has said that the orange colour that appeared on Friday in the man-made water canal in Dubai Marina is due to excavation works related to a construction project.
The authority said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM that the project at Qarn Al Sabkha links the rainwater drainage system to the canal.
It added that the discolouration in the water canal poses no threat to marine life or human health, adding that the orange tint had almost disappeared with the water condition close to normal.
The Municipality also said that it has taken all necessary measures to ensure there is no further leakage from the drainage system.
Dubai Municipality further said that it has collected water samples and analysed them to identify the reason for the contamination of the water and the change in the colour.
The initial investigation showed that the change in the colour is due to Bentonite, which reached the water canal through the water drainage system. Bentonite is generally used in excavation works as drilling mud, a binder and a barrier to groundwater.
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Hats off to Bin Baz and Etihad Airways! A noble gesture, and something to be proud of! moreWednesday, 21 June 2017 1:06 PM - Pierfrancesco Palmieri
Will this airline fly out of Sheik Saad Terminal which was a major draw when they were operational? If so, will they share the terminal with Flydubai?... moreTuesday, 20 June 2017 12:55 PM - ahmed
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules