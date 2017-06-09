Dubai medical tourism receipts rise to $390m

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Dubai Health Authority also says number of medical tourists increase by 9.5% to over 326,000
Medical tourism in Dubai yielded revenues of around AED1.42 billion ($390 million) in 2016, up marginally from AED1.40 billion in the previous year, according to new figures.
Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said in a statement cited by state news agency WAM that the number of incoming wellness tourist arrivals amounted to 326,640 in 2016, a 9.5 percent growth over the previous year.
The emirate is now "a sought-after destination for recuperative tourism", said Dr Layla Al Marzouqi, director of the DHA Medical Tourism Council.
Ages of wellness tourists who visited medical facilities in Dubai from outside the country ranged from 25 to 45 years, she said, noting that the medical specialties that were in heavy demand were orthopedics, dermatology and ophthalmology.
"The DHA's strategy is premised to boost the emirate's competitiveness and enhance its position on the global medical tourism scene," she said.
Dubai aims to attract more than 500,000 medical tourists by 2020.
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
Telcoguy.... I so agree. moreTuesday, 6 June 2017 8:57 AM - procan
it has its merits. One of the issues we faced (until I stopped hiring from overseas) is that many people who applied for the job had no intention of staying... moreSunday, 4 June 2017 12:57 PM - george
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules