Dubai medical tourism receipts rise to $390m

Medical tourism in Dubai yielded revenues of around AED1.42 billion ($390 million) in 2016, up marginally from AED1.40 billion in the previous year, according to new figures.

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said in a statement cited by state news agency WAM that the number of incoming wellness tourist arrivals amounted to 326,640 in 2016, a 9.5 percent growth over the previous year.

The emirate is now "a sought-after destination for recuperative tourism", said Dr Layla Al Marzouqi, director of the DHA Medical Tourism Council.

Ages of wellness tourists who visited medical facilities in Dubai from outside the country ranged from 25 to 45 years, she said, noting that the medical specialties that were in heavy demand were orthopedics, dermatology and ophthalmology.

"The DHA's strategy is premised to boost the emirate's competitiveness and enhance its position on the global medical tourism scene," she said.

Dubai aims to attract more than 500,000 medical tourists by 2020.